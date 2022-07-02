Assam Career ARIAS Society Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various agricultural positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 41 vacant technical positions.

Name of post : Mission Team Leader (MTL)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelors in Agri followed by Master’s degree/ Post-Graduate Diploma (min two years duration) in

Agriculture/ Food Processing/ Rural Development or a closely related field from any Govt. recognized University/ institution. At least 15 years of professional experience in agriculture/ food/ nutrition industry. Experience of having worked with similar schemes/ Projects will be an added advantage.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 18.00 to Rs. 25.80

Age: Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Millets Agronomist (MA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters degree in Agriculture, preferably in Agronomy from any recognized university/ Institution. The Millets Agronomist must possess at least 10 years of professional experience working in the market development and supply

chain management vertical in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Age: Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Post Harvest Specialist (PHS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Agriculture/Horticulture/ Post Harvest Technology/ Post Harvest Management or a closely related field from any Govt. recognized University/Institutions. PHS must

possess at least 10 years of professional experience working on Post Harvest Management of Agriculture commodities preferably in millets.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Age: Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Agricultural Marketing Specialist (AMS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters degree/ diploma (min two years duration) in Agriculture Marketing or Cooperation/ Agribusiness/

Agricultural Economics or a closely related field from any recognized university/ Institution. AMS must possess at least 10

years of professional experience working in the market development, market linkages and supply chain management in any agri/food products. Candidates with experience of working on millets/ millets based products will be given preference.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Age: Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Food and Nutrition Specialist (FNS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters degree/ diploma (min two years duration) in Food & Nutrition/ Food Science & Technology/ Nutrition & Dietetics/ Home Science with Specialization in Food & Nutrition or a closely related field from any recognized university/ Institution. FNS must possess at least 10 years of professional experience working on food and nutrition related aspects in any public/

private sector organizations. Candidates with experience of working on millets and millets based food products will be given preference

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Age: Candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Procurement Expert (PE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years duration) in any discipline from any Govt. recognized university/institution. Candidates having Professional Diploma in Public Procurement (PDPP) or Certificate Program in Public Procurement (CPPP) may be given preference. The PE should have at least 5 (five) years of professional experience in Procurement Management function in any public/private sector agency. Candidates who have worked in World Bank/externally aided Projects and those with hands-on experience in e-procurement system of the Government may be preferred

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 to Rs. 19.20

Age: Candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Expert (FAE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Finance/ Accounts/ Commerce or a closely related field. The FAE should have at least 5 (five) years experience in managing finance and accounts in any public private sector. Proficiency in working with Tally Accounting System is

a must

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Age: Candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Social Safeguards Expert (SSE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Social Work/Sociology or a closely related field. The SSE must possess at least five years

experience of working in social sector

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Age: Candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Environment Safeguards Expert (ESE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Environmental Science/ Environment Management or a closely related field. The ESE must possess at least five years experience of working in environment management sector.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Age: Candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Office Management Executive (OME)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : The OME must possess at least two years’ experience in office management/secretarial work in any public or private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 3.00

Age: Candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : MIS Executive (MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B. Sc. (IT or Comp. Sc.)/B. Tech. (Computer Science)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science or a closely related field. The MIS Executive should have at least 4 years (in case the bachelors degree/

diploma is of three years duration) or 3 years (in case the Bachelors degree is of four years duration) professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 4.20

Age: Candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Millets Extension Experts (MEE)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification & Experience : Masters degree in Agriculture from any recognized University/ Institution. The MEE must possess at least five years of experience in agricultural extension, agricultural inputs sector or related areas. Preference will be given to those

with experience in field crops particularly millets.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st July 2022.

Name of post : Millets Marketing Experts (MME)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification & Experience : Masters/ PG Diploma (minimum two years duration) in Agribusiness, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Economics or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution. The MME must possess at least five years experience in agricultural (output) marketing preferably millets/ cereals or other non perishable products.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st July 2022.

How to apply : Candidates having essential qualification and experience have to apply through a soft copy of the application & the supporting documents which are to be sent by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com . The application shall be submitted only in English language, as per the prescribed Application format provided in the website of ARIAS Society along with scanned copy of a signed cover-letter and self-attested copies of the supporting documents. The soft copy of the application, cover letter & the supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com . Applications are to be submitted only through email before 4:30PM of July 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

