Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) on contractual basis for the durations of four months (extendable subject to the fund availability) under a DST sponsored project entitled “Towards scalable quantum computation with Yb atoms in optical lattice.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs 47000/- per month + HRA and medical facilities according to the Institute rule.

Qualification & Experience : PhD degree, preferably in experimental physics

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant and Library Bearer in Nagaon G.N.D. G. Commerce College

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs 31000/- per month + HRA and medical facilities according to the Institute rule.

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISER etc

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on July 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates have to send an application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, postal address, mobile no., email id, etc. by July 12, 2022 to the PI at the email address kanhaiyapandey@iitg.ac.in with subject line “Application for RA” or “Application for JRF” (which ever is applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022