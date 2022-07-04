Applications are invited for various Grade-III and Grade-IV positions in Nagaon G.N.D.G. Commerce College Assam.

Nagaon G.N.D.G. Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor Degree (Arts / Science / Commerce) from a recognized University with a Certificate / Diploma of Computer Operation of at least six months duration. Candidates should have working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and Excel.

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed

Upper Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidates as on 01.01.2022 is 40 years with relaxation as per Government Guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated-02.09.2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with an A/c payee non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Library Bearer to be drawn in favour of Principal, Nagaon G.N.D.G. Commerce College payable at SBI , Panigaon Chariali Branch or may be deposited in SBI A/C No. 34997230164 , IFSC-SBIN0016522. The applications must reach the Principal, Nagaon G.N.D.G. Commerce College, Panigaon, Nagaon, Assam , P.O.- Itachali, PIN-782003 within July 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

