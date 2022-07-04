Applications are invited for various teaching and research based positions under NIELIT Guwahati.

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturer, Assistant Project Manager, Project Engineer, IT Faculty, Project Fellow and Teaching Assistant.

Name of post : Lecturer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Ph.D. in CSE /IT from recognized University/ Institution. (Preferable preceded by regular M.Tech / M.Sc. (CS/IT). Candidates who have pursued Ph.D. in CSE / IT from a recognized University/Institute and submitted theses on or before 31.12.2021 may also apply

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Regular M.Tech or B.Tech with MBA from a recognized university. 02+ years post qualification experience in handling projects.

Desirable Skills/Qualification/ Experience: Project management skills, and experience in teamwork. Preference will be given to the candidates having work experience in handling government or industrial projects.

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Name of post : Project Engineer (Cloud Computing)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech / M.Tech (CS/IT)/ MCA. Minimum one year post qualification relevant experience

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Name of post : IT Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Salary :

For PhD / 2+years work experience : Rs. 28,000/- to 30,000/- per month

For 1+ year work experience : Rs. 25,000/- to 27,000/- per month

For MTech : Rs. 24,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month

For Freshers : Rs. 22,000/- to Rs. 24,000/- per month

For PhD / 2 years experience (Tezpur Centre) : Rs. 24,000/- to Rs. 28,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : M.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA/PhD/ NIELIT IT B LEVEL qualified

Desirable Skills/Qualification/ Experience: Candidates having previous teaching experience or working experience in IT industry in the field of Programming technologies/ Web or Mobile technologies/ Database Technologies/ System Administration/ System Administration/ System Security / Software testing will be preferred

Age Limit : Up to 30 years

Name of post : Part-Time Project Fellow

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : PhD. (Computer Sc/ IT) or scholar doing part-time PhD in any University/ Engineering College having good relation with organizations of repute to organize classes whenever required.

Desirable Skills/Qualification/ Experience: Should be able to teach in the areas like Programming technologies/ Web or Mobile technologies/ Database Technologies/ System Administration/ System Administration/ System Security / Software testing will be preferred.

Age Limit : Up to 30 years

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- – Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech / M. Tech(CS/IT)/MCA/PhD/ NIELIT IT B LEVEL/ M.Sc. (CS) / M.Sc. IT

Desirable Skills/Qualification: Should be able to teach in the areas like Programming technologies/ Web or Mobile technologies/ Database Technologies/ System Administration/ System Administration/ System Security / Software testing

will be preferred

Age Limit : Up to 30 years

How to apply : Candidates may send the scan copy of their filled-in application form to email ID: recruitments.nielitguwahati@gmail.com along with self attested testimonials.

Candidates applying for the post of IT Faculty & Part time Project Fellow are required to give their preference for location (i.e., Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Silchar & Tezpur) in the application form as mentioned above against the position of IT Faculty & Part time Project Fellow.

The last date for submission of application via said email is July 11, 2022 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

