Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for an ICAR- All India Coordinated Research Project on Pig.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in basic science with NET qualification or Graduate Degree in Professional course with NET qualification or Post Graduate Degree in professional course

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 8, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Livestock Management and Production, NU, SASRD, Medziphema Campus

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with one set of photocopies of the same to be retained by the institution

