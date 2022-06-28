Applications are invited for various research based positions in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow in the research project titled “Study of spatially modulated states in condensed matter systems using gauge/gravity duality.”

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics with minimum 55% marks

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format through email to Subir Mukhopadhyay ( smukhopadhyay@cus.ac.in ). The last date of receipt of application is July 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

