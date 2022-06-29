Applications are invited for various project based vacancies in North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- p.m. (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- p.m. (Non-NET)

Name of project : A Baseline Study of Language Preferences of Students and Parents in North East

Qualification :

Essential: MA in Education/English/Linguistics/Anthropology/Sociology

Desirable: M.Phil/Ph.D in Education/English/Linguistics/Anthropology/Sociology

Age Limit : 40 years (5 years relaxation in the case of SC/ST & Woman Candidates) (8 years relaxation in the case of PH category)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th July 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in North East Regional Institute of Education, Umiam, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya- 793103. Interested candidates should report at 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on 12th July, 2022 at NERIE, Umiam for attendance and document verification. After 10:00 a.m. on 12th July, 2022, no candidature will be considered for the interview.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application form in prescribed format and self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

