Applications are invited for thirteen vacant positions in High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade-I, Junior Administrative Assistant, Junior Grade Translator (Hindi), Computer Operator and Mali.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-16 (Rs. 49,000/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 120 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 50 wpm in computer

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 9

Scale of pay : Level-10 (Rs. 35,100/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with knowledge of computer

Name of post : Junior Grade Translator (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-8 (Rs. 30,300/-)

Qualification : Graduate with Hindi as one of the languages at the degree level with Diploma / Certificate course in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa from a University / Institute recognized by the Government

Name of post : Computer Operator

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-7 (Rs. 28,400/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Diploma / Certificate in Computers.

Name of post : Mali

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-1 (Rs. 17,400/-)

Qualification : SSLC passed from a recognized Board with knowledge of gardening work

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the ‘Online Application’ icon appearing in the website http://meghalayahighcourt.nic.in/ up to July 23, 2022 by 1700 hours.

Application Fees :

Rs. 400/- for general applicants

Rs. 200/- for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

