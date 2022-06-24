meghalaya job

Applications are invited for thirteen vacant positions in High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade-I, Junior Administrative Assistant, Junior Grade Translator (Hindi), Computer Operator and Mali.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-16 (Rs. 49,000/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 120 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 50 wpm in computer

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant 

No. of posts : 9

Scale of pay : Level-10 (Rs. 35,100/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with knowledge of computer

Name of post : Junior Grade Translator (Hindi) 

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-8 (Rs. 30,300/-)

Qualification : Graduate with Hindi as one of the languages at the degree level with Diploma / Certificate course in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa from a University / Institute recognized by the Government

Name of post : Computer Operator 

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-7 (Rs. 28,400/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Diploma / Certificate in Computers.

Name of post : Mali

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Level-1 (Rs. 17,400/-)

Qualification : SSLC passed from a recognized Board with knowledge of gardening work

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the ‘Online Application’ icon appearing in the website http://meghalayahighcourt.nic.in/ up to July 23, 2022 by 1700 hours.

Application Fees :

  • Rs. 400/- for general applicants
  • Rs. 200/- for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

