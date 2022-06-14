Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the following subjects- Economics & Public Policy, Finance & Control, Strategic Management, Operations & Quantitative Techniques, Information System & Analytics, Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources, Marketing Management, Sustainability & Liberal Studies.

Name of post : Professor

Pay Scale : Level 14-A Pay scale of Rs. 159100-220200

Qualification : PhD in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent ( in terms of grades etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum 10 years of teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai, and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He/ She should have high research, training, and consulting credentials.

Name of post : Associate Professor

Pay Scale : Level 13A2 Pay scale of Rs. 139600-211300

Qualification : PhD in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent ( in terms of grades etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum of 6 years experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government/ PSU/ Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-I

Pay Scale : Level 12 Pay scale of Rs. 101500-167400

Qualification : PhD in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent ( in terms of grades etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of teaching/ research/ industrial experience (exclusive period of doing a Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on a contract basis. Candidates from Industry (Government/ PSU/ Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II

Pay Scale : Level 10 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 70900

Qualification : PhD in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent ( in terms of grades etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Assistant Professor Grade- II is not part of the regular faculty cadre. Appointment at this level may be made as Assistant Professors Grade- II (on Contract) to enable bright young Ph.Ds. to teach and earn experience in premier institutions.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to July 31, 2022

