Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy General Manager (Personnel & Administration).

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Personnel & Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band (PB-4) Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- and Grade Pay of Rs.16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible as per the rules of the AIDC Ltd. In case of deserving candidates presently employed in Govt. Deptts./Govt. Organizations/ PSUs/Autonomous Organizations, drawing higher Pay will be eligible for Protection of Pay in the same Pay Band, as per rule.

Essential Qualification & Experience :

i) Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Business Administration (with Personnel Management)/Social Work (with Personnel Management) from recognized University/Institute. Degree in Law will be an added advantage.

ii) Having minimum 18 years experience in the line of Personnel & Administration (Manpower Planning, Framing of HR Policy, Employees Welfare, Career Planning, Training & Development, all Establishment and Administrative matters relating to Personnel & Administration Department, conversant with all State Govt./State PSU’s Rules & Regulations including RTI Act, all Labour Laws, Statutory matters and Tendering Process) and currently holding a senior position in an organization. In case of private organization, the candidate should have experience of working in a reputed large industrial organization.

iii) Should have command in written and verbal communication in English & Assamese.

Age Limit : Minimum 40 years and maximum 50 years as on 01.06.2022 ( relaxation may be given as per Govt. rules)

How to apply : Candidates can submit applications with full details along with self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification, experience, age, original Demand Draft/Banker’s Cheque etc. and recent passport size photograph to the Managing Director, AIDC Ltd. , R. G. Baruah Road, Guwahati-24 by July 22, 2022.

Application Fees : Applicant has to deposit Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) in the form of Demand Draft/Banker’s Cheque from any National Bank of India in favour of “Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.” payable at Guwahati.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

