Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

The Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Officer for the World Bank aided project “Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project (AIRBMP).”

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks. Candidates having a Post Graduate degree in Management with specialization in HR/finance will be given preference. At least 5 years of experience in HR/office administration/establishment works in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/private sector, etc, is required.

Skills: Good drafting skills and proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Powerpoint is mandatory.

Age Limit : Maximum Age limit is 45 years as on 01/01/2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in / hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER”.

The applications should reach the above mentioned email addresses latest by 16th July, 2022 by 5:00pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

