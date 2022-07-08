Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sarupathar College Assam.

Sarupathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor/Professor with total experience of fifteen years of Teaching/Research/ Administration in Universities, Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education to be counted upto the date of publication of this advertisement.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the regulation in Appendix-III for direct recruitment of Professors in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 Research Publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

6. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-II at Table-2. (UGC guideline 18.07.2018)

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master levels for the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually differently abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The eligibility marks of 55% in the equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system followed, and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based only.

8. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. degree holders who have obtained their Master’s degree prior to 19th September, 1991.

9. Upper age limit is 55 years as on 01.01.2022 as per Govt. of Assam Notification No.AHE/17/2013/3 Dated 26.12.2013

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the President, Governing Body, Sarupathar College, P.O. – Sarupathar, Dist. – Golaghat, Assam-785601 within July 22, 2022. The applications must be accompanied with a demand draft of Rs.4000/- (Four thousand) only (Non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Sarupathar College, payable at State Bank of India, Sarupathar Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

