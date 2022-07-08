Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate-I and Junior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Research Associate – I

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 47,000/- + 16% HRA

Name of the Sponsoring Agency/ Project / GAP code : NDTL sponsored project entitled “Synthesis and characterization of standards of certain drugs and their metabolites” (GAP-127)

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Ph.D. (Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry) or M.Pharm/ MS(Pharm)/M.Sc in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/ Medicinal Chemistry/ Chemistry with 3 years of research/ teaching experience. Applicant must have at least one research publication in standard referred journal/ SCI journal as a first author.

Desirable : Research experience in the area of organic synthesis as evident by publications and/ or patents. Expertise in sustainable Organic Synthesis (design and synthesis of bioactive compounds and small molecules) and drug discovery (in context to Medicinal Chemistry) etc. Preference will be given to the candidates who understands the logic in Organic Synthesis (Organic reaction mechanism, Principles of synthetic planning, Alkylation, Reaction of yields, Hydroboration) and related topics

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application, relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 31,000/- + 16% HRA

Name of the Sponsoring Agency/ Project / GAP code: Institute Funded

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: The candidate must have a M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc. degree in Pharmaceutical Analysis or quality control & Assurance or M.Sc. (Analytical Chemistry) or Equivalent from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited

University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

Desirable: Candidate should have experience in handling UPLC-MS/MS. Should have experience in Metabolomics, Analytical and Bioanalytical method development & validation, and preclinical DMPK assay. Preference will be

given to the candidate having publications in SCI-indexed journals

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years on the date of application, with relaxation to SC/ST/OBC candidates, physically handicapped and women applicants as

per Government of India norms.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 47,000/- + 16% HRA

Name of the Sponsoring Agency/ Project / GAP code: Institutional Malarial Project

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: PhD (in a science or engineering subject) OR MD/MS/MDS (equivalent degree in medical science) OR M.VSc./M. Pharma/MS (Pharm)/ ME/M.Tech with three years of research/teaching experience. PhD (science/engineering) thesis submitted are also eligible subject to their being awarded PhD degree before the expiry of the validity of the award offer. The applicant must have at least 1 research publication in standard refereed journal/ Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

Desirable : Candidates having experience on herbal molecules and anti- malarial activity will be given preference

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years, relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications using the prescribed format available in the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to July 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

