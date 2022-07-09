Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Science & Technology University.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Library Assistant (Technical) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Library Assistant (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduate & Degree in Library Science from a recognized University

ii) Knowledge of Computer Operation in Library work. It includes –

a) Knowledge and experience of working with any standard “Library Automation Software” for housekeeping activities in the library such as cataloguing, acquisition and circulation etc. and

b) Knowledge and experience of computerized search both of online and offline databases including retrieval of desired information through various search engines / processes; plagiarism check software experience

Desirable : Diploma in Computer Applications of a recognized University or Institute

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age : Not more than 44 years as on 01/01/2022. Age relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 12, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Science & Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati. Reporting Time for the interview is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates must bring all the original and self-attested copies of certificates and marksheets from matriculation (10th standard) onwards in support of their qualifications and experiences along with biodata.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

