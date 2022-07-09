Applications are invited for various technical positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : HSLC (10th) passed with Industrial Training Institute- ITI (Electrician) certificate.

Experience : Minimum 03 (Three) years of experience as an electrician in industrial/ research laboratory/ commercial/ educational institute.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 27, 2022 in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam. Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview. Applicants reporting later than 11:00 AM on the date of the interview will not be considered.

How to apply : Candidates are to submit the duly filled application form as provided in Annexure-A at the time of reporting. Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

