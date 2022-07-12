Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dhing College Assam.

Dhing College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Economics : 1

Education : 2

History : 1

Botany : 2

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with NET / SLET / SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having PhD degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of PhD degree regulations, 2009) are exempted from the requirements of minimum eligibility condition of NET / SLET / SET.

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 years of age on 01.01.2022 with relaxation as per Govt. norms for SC / ST / OBC /MOBC / PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format (available in the DHE website https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in ) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Non-refundable) only in favour of Principal, Dhing College payable at SBI, Dhing Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 30400749734, IFSC-SBIN0002050. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Dhing College, P.O. -Dhing, PIN-782123, Nagaon, Assam within July 27, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

