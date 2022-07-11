Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Directorate of Agriculture Assam.

The Directorate of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Support Staff (OSS) on purely contractual basis. The selected candidate will be placed at Operational Project Implementation Unit (OPIU), Agri., APART.

Name of post : Office Support Staff

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Candidates should be minimum 12th pass from a recognized educational board.

Experience : Minimum seven (7) years of experience in a similar capacity in a government organization or reputed private sector

Salary : The consolidated fixed remuneration of the OSS shall be Rs. 15,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand only) per month inclusive of performance linked incentives.

Age : Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st June 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Directorate of Agriculture, Assam, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 by 5 PM of July 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

