Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Project Engineer at its GATE-JAM office. The appointment will be on contract basis for one (1) year, renewable for one more year based on performance and requirement.

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay: Rs. 35,000-49,000 p.m., with an initial basic pay of 40,200 and an annual increment of Rs. 1,400. HRA and Medical facilities as per Institute rules.

Qualifications:

Essential: MCA with 60% aggregate marks or 7.0 CGPA and 05 years of work experience.

Preferred Skills: Proficiency in web-designing using CMS tools like WordPress/Joomla, website maintenance tools in Linux operating system, JavaScript, PHP and AJAX scripting, and office document processing tools. Experience with online examination process like JEE, GATE, JAM, KVPY, etc. Proficiency in spoken and written English. Capable of multi-tasking.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., e-mail id, Skype-id, etc. by July 25, 2022 (Monday) till 05.00 PM to gate@iitg.ac.in .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

