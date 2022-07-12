Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Community Mobilisers on contractual basis.

Name of post : Community Mobiliser

Minimum Qualification & Experience : BSW /MSW

Age : Not more than 35 years

Places of Posting : Barpeta,Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Lakhimpur

Job Roles :

1. Coordinating with district NCD cell for monthly planning of screening camps at HWCs/SCs/PHCs

2. Conducting screening camps

3. Arrangement of all logistics required for screening camps and awareness camps

4. Conducting awareness and hospital promotion camps for NGOs/school/community

5. Follow up all cancer suspected at community level

6. Carry out cancer prevalence survey and track all patients

7. Maintain all MIS data of the district

8. Working for establishing model TOFEI schools

9. Ensure all data are entered properly in ACCF app

10. Coordination NSS/NCC/NGOs etc for their involvement in cancer control activities

11. Ensure proper referral to ACCF hospitals while increasing patient footfall to hospitals

12. Any other tasks as assigned

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/ till July 17, 2022 up to 6 PM (Indian Standard Time)

