Applications are invited for various Grade-IV positions in Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Majuli

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Majuli is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon, Jarikarak, Chowkidar and Driver.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-37500 + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- (PB-1)

Qualification : Minimum qualification of Class VIII standard. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Office Support Staff vacancy in Directorate of Agriculture

Name of post : Process Server / Jarikarak

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-49000 + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Qualification : Must have passed HSLC exam. Must have knowledge in official language of Assam

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-37500 + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- (PB-1)

Qualification : Minimum qualification of Class VIII standard. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, Technician and Housekeeper vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-49000 + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Qualification : Must have passed HSLC exam. Candidate must hold valid driving license to drive

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/07/2022

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in the Standard Form of application published in the Assam Gazette Part-IX along with the copy of age certificate, educational qualification certificate, caste certificate from competent authority, employment exchange registration certificate, forwarding documents, in case apply through proper channel, driving license (in case of applying for the post of Driver), experience certificate (if any), passport size photographs by post to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Majuli, P.O. – Garamur Satra, PIN- 785104, Dist.- Majuli (Assam), or may be dropped in the “Drop Box for applications” to be kept in the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Majuli.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Laboratory Technician vacancy in CPP-IPR Sonapur

The documents furnished with the application must be self attested by the candidates himself/herself

The applicant should superscribe the name of post in the top of the Envelope.

The applications should reach the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Majuli during office hours on working days on or before August 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Executive and Assistant vacancies in WAMUL