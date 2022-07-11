Applications are invited for various managerial positions in West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Limited.

West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Limited (WAMUL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive (Marketing & Sales) and Assistant (P&I).

Name of post : Executive (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with preferable post-graduate degree / diploma / training in the field of Marketing & Sales

Experience : At least 5 years’ experience for Graduate / 3 years’ experience for post graduate in the field of marketing & sales market research (preferably in dairy / food products)

Salary : Rs. 6.6 lakhs per annum

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 18, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-37

Name of post : Assistant-I (P&I) for Milk Procurement Field Division

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Any Graduate from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience preferably in development sector. Experience in village based extension activities will be an added advantage

Salary : Rs. 3.17 lakhs per annum

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in WAMUL HO, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-37

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the prescribed application form along with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

