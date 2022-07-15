Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Supervisors under different Water Resources Divisions across the State.

Name of post : Field Supervisor

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree in any discipline with 55% marks. At least 3 years of field experience especially in conducting census surveys, coordinating trainings and public meetings with District Administration and other Govt. offices would be preferred. Knowledge of Land Acquisition procedures of the Govt. is desirable.

Salary : Rs. 36,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 45 years as on 01/01/2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience which should be emailed to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in & hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF FIELD SUPERVISOR.” The applications should reach the above mentioned email addresses latest by July 25, 2022 by 5:00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

