Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Ratnapith College Assam.

Ratnapith College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a vacant Grade-III position.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from recognized institution along with three months diploma in computer. The candidate should have the knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel. The candidates must have PRC and proficiency in local language

Maximum Age Limit : Age of the candidates should be 43 years as on the first day of the year in which the advertisement is published.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form Assam Gazette (Part- IX) available on College Website www.ratnapithcollege.ac.in along with complete bio- data and

self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Ratnapith College payable at UCO Bank, Chapar Branch, Chapar. The applications must reach the Principal / Secretary, Ratnapith College, Bahalpur, P.O. – Chapar, PIN-783371, Dist.- Dhubri (Assam) within July 28, 2022

