Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS).

Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the project “Assam Climate Change Management Society-it’s establishment/ strengthening and maintenance.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment 2022

Qualification & Experience :

Essential : First class Master’s degree in Life Sciences / Environmental Science / Geography

Desirable : Minimum 2 years of research experience in Biodiversity/ Climate Change related issues

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA @ 10% on basic pay

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with supporting documents to the email id jobsataccmsociety@gmail.com till July 29, 2022 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III vacancy in Ratnapith College