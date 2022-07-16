Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Library Assistant.

Name of post : Grade III (Library Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce and minimum three months Diploma or Certificate course in computer operation with working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and MS Excel

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD

How to apply : Candidates can send applications in Standard Form along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Draft of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur Branch. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur-787031 within July 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

