Applications are invited for various managerial positions in the Office of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager-MIS on contractual basis.

Name of post : City Project Manager-MIS

No. of posts : 3

Location wise vacancies :

Bilasipara Municipal Board : 1

Gauripur Municipal Board : 1

Golakganj Municipal Board : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Engineering (Civil) / Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Computer Science, Computer Application, Information Technology / Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Social Science or Mass Communication

ii) At least three years of experience in Mission Mode program or equivalent or work experience

iii) Experience in DBT mission will be added advantage

iv) Experience in evaluating urban infrastructure investments and helping city governments to use a range of options for financing projects

v) Expertise in preparation of DPR, financial tenability and viability analysis of projects

vi) Ability to assist ULBS to set standards and procedures for ensuring quality and monitoring compliances

vii) Excellent shorthand / computer typewriting speed both in Assamese and English

viii) Prior experience in related field will be added advantage

ix) Familiar with the rules and procedures of the Urban Local Government

x) Fluency in local language is essential

Salary : As per the Capacity Building Guideline of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Housing for All (Urban) [ PMAY-HFA(U)]

Age Limit : Not more than 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 25, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Office Chamber of Deputy Commissioner Dhubri. Reporting time for the interview is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates must bring filled up Standard Form of Application along with two sets of self-attested photocopy of all certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc. along with original documents and photographs for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

