Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), Assam University, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculty for the teaching of Civil Service Examination (Preliminary & Mains) aspirants on a contractual basis.

Name of post : Faculty (Contract)

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 1,15,000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential : Master’s degree in History/Law/Economics/Public Administration/ Political Science/Sociology/ Geography/Sciences/ Engineering.

Desirable:

Two years of experience in General Studies, General Knowledge, and CSAT Teaching.

Qualified Civil Service/PSC Main examination. Or

Two years of teaching experience in any Coaching Centre for UPSC aspirants or

Three years of teaching experience in any coaching centre of PSC aspirants.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with copies of self-attested certificates / testimonials by speed post to Dr. Aditi Nath, Program Coordinator, Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), P.O.: Assam University, Silchar-788011, Cachar, Assam within August 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

