Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculties on purely temporary basis in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : B. E. /B. Tech./ B. S. and M. E. / M. Tech./ M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 26, 2022 at 1 PM in the Office of the Head, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and self-attested copies of all the supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

