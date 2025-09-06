Assam Career 2025 College of Veterinary Science Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam in 2025.

College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Laboratory Technician under the ICMR-funded Institutional Support Project on Capacity building and development of skilled human resources in the field of Zoonotic Disease under One health initiatives in the Department of Animal Biotechnology in 2025.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification: 12th (H.S.) in science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering or

equivalent) + Five years experience in the relevant subject / field.

Or

Three Years Graduate degree in relevant subject/field + two years experience in relevant subject.

Desirable:

1. Basic knowledge of computers (MS office, Excel, etc.)

2. Working experience in Molecular /Microbiology Laboratory or Biological sample/data collection.

Maximum age limit: 30 years (Age relaxation is admissible to candidates as per Government of India Rules)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as admissible (10% HRA)

How to apply :

Interested candidates with requisite qualifications have to do registration of their candidature for respective posts applied for (in the given format) on or before 9th September, 2025 and upload their BIODATA in the given format along with a single PDF file containing relevant certificates testifying their academic credentials, working experience and proof of age by logging into the following link: http://vetbifg.ac.in/icmrhrd.php

Only selected short-listed candidates will get information as when to for appearin the interview to be held on 12th September, 2025. They will get information by email and/or phone on 10th September, 2025 (Afternoon).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here