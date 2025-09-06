Meghalaya Jobs MMDSL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MMDSL Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Limited (MMDSL) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Fullstack Developer in 2025.

Name of post : Fullstack Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA), Computer Science (B.Sc/ B.E./ B.Tech), Information Technology (B.E./ B.Tech), or a related field.

or

Master’s Degree in Computer Applications (MCA), Computer Science (M.Sc/ M.E./ M.Tech), Information Technology (M.E./ M.Tech), or a related field (preferred but not mandatory).

Experience :

At least 1 or more years of relevant work experience.

Strong proficiency in front-end technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks / libraries such as jQuery and Bootstrap.

Hands-on experience with PHP and frameworks such as Laravel for back-end development.

Good understanding of server-side programming languages (e.g., PHP, Java) and scripting.

Solid knowledge of database technologies such as MySQL and PostgreSQL, including writing optimized queries.

Experience in developing and consuming APIs and integrating third-party services.

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility, responsive design, and mobile-first development.

Basic knowledge of server management, deployment, and cloud platforms is a plus

Remuneration : As per MMDSL norms

How to apply :

Qualified and interested candidates can submit their applications electronically through an Online

Form only https://mmdsl.in/application-form, on or before 4pm of the 12th of September 2025 with softcopies of their biodata, certificates and job experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here