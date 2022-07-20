Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow in a ASTEC sponsored research project entitled, “Design and development of an improved Tricycle Rickshaw” under the Principal Investigator Professor Partha Pratim Dutta, Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and development of an improved Tricycle Rickshaw

Fellowship: Rs. 8,000.00 (Rupees eight Thousand Only) per month (consolidated)

Qualification: BE/BTech in Mechanical /Automobile Engineering OR Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile Engineering with minimum one-year industrial experience OR ITI (Fitter/Machinist/Diesel Mechanic/Welder approved by AICTE of State Technical Council with minimum 2 years industrial experiences.

Desirable: Experience in innovative project on design and development of device / mechanism Workshop/Automobile industry / Drafting-design and analysis software will be preferred.

Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 30 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable/if any), Certificate of GATE or similar examination qualification (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Principal Investigator through e-mail

(ppdutta@tezu.ernet.in) on or before August 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

