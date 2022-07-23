Applications are invited for various technical positions in IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation And Development Foundation.

IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation And Development Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Administrative Assistant

cum Accountant.

Name of post : Associate Engineer (ASE)

No. of posts : 3

Branch wise vacancies :

CSE : 1

ME : 2

Salary : Rs. 45,000 – 2000 – 55,000

Qualification : M.Tech in CSE/ME + 1 year Experience after M.Tech OR B.Tech in CSE/ME + 3 Years Experience after B.Tech

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (AE)

No. of posts : 5

Branch wise vacancies :

CSE : 2

ME /PI : 2

EEE /ECE /EE : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000 – 1500 – 45,000

Qualification : B.Tech (in CSE/ME/PI/ECE/EEE) /M.Sc in CSE/ECE/EEE + 1 year Experience after B.Tech/M.Sc.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant cum Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25,000 – 1200 – 35,000

Qualification : B.Com+ 1 Yrs. Experience

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Branch wise vacancies :

CSE : 2

ME /PI : 1

EEE /ECE : 3

Salary : Rs. 22,000 – 1000 – 32,000

Qualification : B.Tech /ITI+3 years experience / Diploma + 1 year experience in relevant field

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form links as given in the advertisement. Last date of the submission of online application is 5th August 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

