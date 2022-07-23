Applications are invited for various technical positions in IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation And Development Foundation.
IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation And Development Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Administrative Assistant
cum Accountant.
Name of post : Associate Engineer (ASE)
No. of posts : 3
Branch wise vacancies :
- CSE : 1
- ME : 2
Salary : Rs. 45,000 – 2000 – 55,000
Qualification : M.Tech in CSE/ME + 1 year Experience after M.Tech OR B.Tech in CSE/ME + 3 Years Experience after B.Tech
Name of post : Assistant Engineer (AE)
No. of posts : 5
Branch wise vacancies :
- CSE : 2
- ME /PI : 2
- EEE /ECE /EE : 1
Salary : Rs. 35,000 – 1500 – 45,000
Qualification : B.Tech (in CSE/ME/PI/ECE/EEE) /M.Sc in CSE/ECE/EEE + 1 year Experience after B.Tech/M.Sc.
Name of post : Administrative Assistant cum Accountant
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 25,000 – 1200 – 35,000
Qualification : B.Com+ 1 Yrs. Experience
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 6
Branch wise vacancies :
- CSE : 2
- ME /PI : 1
- EEE /ECE : 3
Salary : Rs. 22,000 – 1000 – 32,000
Qualification : B.Tech /ITI+3 years experience / Diploma + 1 year experience in relevant field
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form links as given in the advertisement. Last date of the submission of online application is 5th August 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
