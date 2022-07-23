Applications are invited for 162 vacant positions under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 162 vacant positions of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department.

Name of post : Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Deptt.

Also Read: Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Hailakandi Recruitment 2022

No. of posts : 162 [ Open Category : 83, OBC /MOBC : 35, SC : 10, STP : 16, STH : 2, EWS : 16]

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Educational Qualification : A candidate must have a Degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science (BVSc & AH) from any recognized University

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from July 26, 2022 to August 26, 2022

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022