Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Model Hospital Beltola.

ESIC Model Hospital Beltola is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Full Time Specialist (FTS)/Part Time Specialist (PTS) on contract basis.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist (FTS)/Part Time Specialist (PTS)- Medicine

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with PG degree or equivalent / PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized University and registered with Medical Council of India / State Medical Council

Experience : PG degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience in respective specialty after PG.

Salary :

1) Full Time Specialist: Rs. 1,06,000/- (Rupees One lakh six thousand) only per month.

2) Part Time Specialist: Rs. 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty thousand) only per month.

a) Charges for Emergency visit, if willing: Rs.15,000/-,

b) Additional Remuneration beyond 16 hours/week: Rs. 800/- for every additional hour.

Age :

For Full Time Specialist-Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview

For Part Time Specialist-Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 27, 2022 in the Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022. Reporting time for document verification is 9 AM to 9:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application and send the same along with scanned copies of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by July 24, 2022 upto 01:00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

