Assam Career

Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Model Hospital Beltola.

ESIC Model Hospital Beltola is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Full Time Specialist (FTS)/Part Time Specialist (PTS) on contract basis.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist (FTS)/Part Time Specialist (PTS)- Medicine

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with PG degree or equivalent / PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized University and registered with Medical Council of India / State Medical Council

Experience : PG degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience in respective specialty after PG.

Salary

Also read : Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022

1) Full Time Specialist: Rs. 1,06,000/- (Rupees One lakh six thousand) only per month.

2) Part Time Specialist: Rs. 60,000/- (Rupees Sixty thousand) only per month.

a) Charges for Emergency visit, if willing: Rs.15,000/-,

b) Additional Remuneration beyond 16 hours/week: Rs. 800/- for every additional hour.

Age :

For Full Time Specialist-Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview 

For Part Time Specialist-Age not to exceed 69 years as on date of interview 

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancy in North Bank College

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 27, 2022 in the Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022. Reporting time for document  verification is 9 AM to 9:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application and send the same along with scanned copies of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in  by July 24, 2022 upto 01:00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Hailakandi Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in