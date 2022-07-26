Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Medical Officer, School Counsellor, Band Master, LDC, Matron, Ward Boy, Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister.

Name of post : TGT (English)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate in English

(b) B Ed from recognized University.

(c) Qualified CTET/ STET

(d) Minimum 50% in Graduation

Desirable :

(a) Higher Educational qualification.

(b) Proficiency in Games/ Sports/ other outdoor activities.

(c) Proficiency in use of Information & Technology in teaching.

(d) Talents in Music/ Public speaking/ fine arts etc.

(e) Minimum 2 to 3 yrs experience of teaching in an English Medium School

(f) CTET qualified candidates preferred.

Pay: Rs. 44900/- (Level 7) for TGT as per 7 CPC Pay Matrix along with other admissible allowances, LTC, NPS, Gratuity and other perks as per Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations.

Age : Should not be below 21 and above 35 years as on 31 July 22

Name of post : TGT (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) B Sc Computer Sc/ BCA/ Bachelor of Information Technology.

OR

Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 03 Years Diploma in Computer Engineering/ IT from an institute recognized by AICTE/ University.

OR

Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one year Diploma in Computer Applications from an Institution recognized by AICTE/ University.

OR

‘A’ level from DOEACC

AND

(b) B Ed from an institution recognized by NCTE.

(c) Proficiency in English speaking.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) MBBS degree.

(b) He must attend the school dispensary at least 5 days a week for at least 2 hours on each day.

(c) He must be available on telephone and reside within a reasonable distance from the school, so that his services could

be available in case of an emergency.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : School Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Psychology with diploma in counseling.

Desirable :

(a) Minimum one year experience in providing carreer / educational counseling to student at English Medium School.

OR

Registration with Rehabilitation Council of India as Vocational Counselor.

(b) Higher Education qualification

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Art & Craft Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree in Arts and Craft

OR

5 years recognized Diploma in Painting or Drawing or Sculpture or Graphic Arts from a recognized University

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Band Master

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre,

Panchmarhi.

OR

Equivalent Naval / Air Force Courses.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Matriculation

(b) Typing speed of at least 40 words per minute.

(c) Knowledge of short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional qualification

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 21000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Matron

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) 10+2

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English.

Desirable :

(a) Graduate degree.

(b) Similar work experience.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 14000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Ward Boy

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(a) 10+2

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English.

Desirable :

(a) Graduate degree.

(b) Similar work experience.

(c) Diploma in nursing

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 14000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(a) 10+2 in Science Stream.

(b) Ability to communicate in Hindi and English.

Desirable :

(a) Graduate degree in science.

(b) Working experience as a Lab Assistant or in any Scientific organization in a technical capacity

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 14000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : Nursing Sister (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Nursing Diploma / Degree

Desirable : Working experience as Nursing Sister in residential school will be given preference.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 20000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Name of post : PEM / PTI Cum Matron (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Recognized Diploma in Physical Education.

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English.

Desirable :

(a) Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (B.P. Ed) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education

(b) At least 03 years working experience in any residential school will be given preference

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 17000/- per month.

Age: Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 Jul 22

Selection Procedure :

Selection Procedure for TGT (Eng), TGT (Computer Sc) ,Art & Craft Teacher, Band Master & Lab Assistant : Written Test, Demonstration & Interview.

Selection Procedure for Medical Officer, Counselor, LDC, Ward Boy, Matron, PEM/ PTI Cum Matron, Nursing Sister: Written Test, Skill, Proficiency Test & Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the following Google links-

TGT (English), TGT (Computer Sc), Medical Officer , School Counselor , Art & Craft Teacher, Band Master, LDC : https://forms.gle/8wZgMqbvvoyRgpKj6

Matron, Ward Boy, Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister (Female), PEM/PTI Cum Matron (Female) : https://forms.gle/Na8KmZjVbePesgBw9

Last date for submission of online applications is August 16, 2022

Application Fees : The candidate should pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (non refundable) for the post of TGT (English), TGT (Computer Sc), Medical Officer, School Counselor, Art & Craft Teacher, Band Master & LDC and Rs. 500/- for Matron, Ward Boys, Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister (Female) & PEM/PTI Cum Matron in favour of Sainik School Establishment Account [SBI, Current A/C No. 11848502041, IFSC : SBIN0009148)] and upload the payment transaction ID in the Google Form

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

