Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU).

Assam Science & Technology University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Helper (Store and Library) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Helper

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Instrument Operator vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Essential Qualification :

i) Degree with computer knowledge

ii) Knowledge of computer operation etc.

Desirable : Diploma in Computer Application of recognized University or Institute

Age : Not more than 44 years as on 01/01/2022. Age relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 3, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in Assam Science & Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates must bring all the original and self-attested copies of certificates and marksheets from matriculation (10th standard) onwards in support of their qualifications and experiences along with bio-data.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Incubation Manager vacancy in NIPER Guwahati