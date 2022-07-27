Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute in Pharmaceutical Science (NIPER) Guwahati.

National Institute in Pharmaceutical Science (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Incubation Manager for its Incubation Centre named Bio-NEST NIPER-Guwahati.

Name of post : Incubation Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Ph.D. in Life Sciences/ Natural Products or allied areas from a reputed institute with a minimum of 5 years of experience in entrepreneurship development, business development/ alliance integration/ strategy planning in a reputed organization. Working experience related to healthcare and bio-innovation startups.

Or

First class in Post-Graduation in any life sciences/ pharmaceutical sciences/ chemical sciences/ management sciences with a minimum of 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship development, business development/ alliance integration/ strategy planning in a reputed organization. Working experience related to healthcare and bio-innovation startups.

Desirable:

Experience in partnering with other organizations, NGOs, and governmental agencies on collaborative projects at a leadership level with a demonstrated capacity to define objectives and deliverables that enable effective monitoring and evaluation of results.

Proven success working effectively across traditional disciplinary boundaries in a highly collaborative manner.

Understanding and experience in activities related to supporting the Startup and Entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with senior leadership and senior policymakers.

Experience and evidence of implementing the program on innovation right from the conception, design, review, and management of strategies, initiatives, and programs.

Ability to critically identify and evaluate potential partners, the ability and capacity to decide on and between strategic approaches and tactics by which to achieve desired goals and impact.

Excellent oral and written communication skills with a broad and diverse audience.

Remuneration : Rs. 75000 to 100000/- (based on qualification and experience)

Maximum Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format given in Annexure – I along with the detailed CV and self-attested copies of Date of birth/ Degrees/ Certificates/ Mark sheets/ Experience Certificates/ Documents, etc., enclosed in an A4-size envelope superscribed as “Application for the Position of IncubationManager, Bio-NEST” containing the Name and Address of the sender needs to be sent to the the Registrar, National Institute in Pharmaceutical Science (NIPER), Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), P.O.- Changsari, Dist.- Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781101 latest by Monday, 8th August 2022 (5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

