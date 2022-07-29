Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various departments.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Geography : 1

Mathematics : 1

Scale of pay : As per MSSV Pay Matrix

Qualification : As per UGC Regulation, 2018 for the maintenance and standard of Appointment of Teachers

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Political Science : 2

Geography : 2

Mathematics : 2

Computer Science : 1

Scale of pay : As per MSSV Pay Matrix

Qualification : As per UGC Regulation, 2018 for the maintenance and standard of Appointment of Teachers

Desirable : Experience in Teaching & Research. Preference shall be given to candidates who have PhD degree

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (as available in the University website http://www.mssv.ac.in/ ) along with necessary enclosures to the Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya, HB Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon-782001 latest by August 10, 2022

Application Fees : Candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000.00 (Rupees two thousand) only by demand draft in favour of “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA” payable at “State Bank of India, Nagaon Main Branch (IFSC: SBIN0000146)” or Cash at Accounts Branch of the University as an application fee for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

