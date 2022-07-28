Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions in National Institute of Public Cooperation & Child Development (NIPCCD) Guwahati.

National Institute of Public Cooperation & Child Development (NIPCCD), Regional Centre, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Clinical Psychologist, Speech Therapist, Physiotherapist and Medical Professional.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

i) Post graduate in Social work/ Psychology/ Child Development/ Anthropology

ii) Functional Knowledge of working in Computer is essential.

Experience : Minimum 2 years’ experience of working in the area of Women & Child Development

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

i) Candidates possessing 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent certificate

ii) Knowledge of use of computer

iii) Proficiency in Typing on computer and working on M.S. Office

Experience : One year experience as DEO

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist (Part time 48 hours in a month)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MPhil in Clinical Psychology with RCI Registration

Experience :

i) Having two years or more experience

ii) Having less than two years’ experience

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month, Rs. 28,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Speech Therapist (Part time 24 hours in a month)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. in Speech & Language Pathology or Graduate with DSE (HI) with RCI registration

Experience :

i) Having two years or more experience

ii) Having less than two years’ experience

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- per month, Rs. 25,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Occupational / Physiotherapist (Part time 24 hours in a month)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor in Occupational / Physiotherapy

Experience :

i) Having two years or more experience

ii) Having less than two years’ experience

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- per month, Rs. 25,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Medical Professional (Paediatrician, Developmental Paediatrician, Psychiatrist, Paediatric Neurologist, etc.) (Part time 24 hours in a month)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS and Specialization (ie. MD) in Psychiatry/Child Psychiatry/ Developmental Paediatrics / Paediatric Neurology

Experience :

i) Having two years or more experience

ii) Having less than two years’ experience

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month, Rs. 40,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate, age proof along with a copy of address proof, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, recent passport size photograph to the Regional Director, National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, Regional Centre Guwahati, Jawaharnagar Khanapara,Guwahati-781022. The last date for submission of applications is August 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

