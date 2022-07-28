Applications are invited for internship programme at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Summer Internship position under SSR Scheme of DST-SERB project “Occurrence of pharmaceutical and personal care products and Associated Antibiotic Resistance in the Aquatic environment : A Correlation Perspective with urban Bionetwork” under POWER scheme at the Centre for Ecology, Environment and Sustainable Development.

Name of post : Summer Internship

Essential Qualification : Students of MSc / MTech / BTech (Biotechnology / Microbiology / Environmental Science) or the students in the final year of their PG from the discipline of Environmental Science/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology or allied subjects are encouraged to apply.

Candidates having experience of Field sampling, microbiological studies / antibiotics will be preferred

Stipend : Rs. 5000/- per month for two months only (Maximum 10000/-)

Selection Procedure : Students will be selected based on their academic profile and research proposal. Selected candidates will be intimated by email only regarding their selection.

How to apply : Candidates meeting above requirements may submit application along with one page of research proposal and with updated CV by email to ritusmita100@gmail.com with the subject line marked as “SSR-SERB 2022”. Last date for submission of application is August 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

