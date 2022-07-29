Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jogananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami (J.D.S.G.) College Bokakhat.

Jogananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami (J.D.S.G.) College Bokakhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduates in Arts / Science / Commerce with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with complete Bio-Data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft (Non- refundable) of Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred) only for each application by mentioning the Roster Point in favour of “Principal, J.D.S.G. College, Bokakhat” payable at Punjab National Bank, Bokakhat. The applications must reach the Principal, J.D.S.G. College, Bokakhat-785612 within August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

