Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off Campus.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines on contract basis for one year initially and extendable based on performance of candidate and requirement by the Institute.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Specialization wise vacancies :

Social Work, specializing in Counselling, Centre for Counselling, School of Social Work : 1

Economics, Centre for Undergraduate Studies (CUGS) : 1

Psychology, Centre for Undergraduate Studies (CUGS) : 1

Sociology, Centre for Undergraduate Studies (CUGS) : 1

Remuneration : Consolidated salary of Rs. 65,568/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15600 – 39100 ; AGP Rs. 6000/-) in 6th CPC as approved by funder.

Educational Qualification :

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in MASW/MSW with specialization in counseling /psychiatric social work/mental health/disability studies OR Economics OR Psychology OR Sociology from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to August 10, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

