Cotton University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Cotton University Guwahati.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a CSR research project of UGC-DAE CSR entitled “Development of high flux Neutron Beam Shaping Assembly (BSA) for BNCT applications”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Physics or equivalent in streams like Radiation Physics

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Consultant vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati

Desirable : Candidates having exposure to MS Excel, Auto CAD and simulation works are encouraged to apply

Fellowship : Rs. 14000/- per month for two years and for third and final year fellowship will be Rs. 16000/- per month. NET-JRF / GATE qualified persons will be paid fellowship of Rs. 31000/- per month for two years and then after for third and final year will be Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, with relaxation to SC / ST / OBC / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for CEO vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV to Dr. M. Baro (mridula.baro@cottonuniversity.ac.in) via email only with subject line as “Application for JRF in UGC-DAE CSR project.”

Last date for submission of application is August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Reserve Bank of India Guwahati Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in