Applications are invited for various research based positions in Cotton University Guwahati.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a CSR research project of UGC-DAE CSR entitled “Development of high flux Neutron Beam Shaping Assembly (BSA) for BNCT applications”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Physics or equivalent in streams like Radiation Physics

Desirable : Candidates having exposure to MS Excel, Auto CAD and simulation works are encouraged to apply

Fellowship : Rs. 14000/- per month for two years and for third and final year fellowship will be Rs. 16000/- per month. NET-JRF / GATE qualified persons will be paid fellowship of Rs. 31000/- per month for two years and then after for third and final year will be Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, with relaxation to SC / ST / OBC / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV to Dr. M. Baro (mridula.baro@cottonuniversity.ac.in) via email only with subject line as “Application for JRF in UGC-DAE CSR project.”

Last date for submission of application is August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

