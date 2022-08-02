Applications are invited for various medical positions in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia.
ESIC Hospital Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Residents.
Name of post : Senior Resident
No. of posts : 2
Department wise vacancies :
- Casualty : 1
- Medicine : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
i) MBBS degree with PG degree or equivalent / PG diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university
ii) For Casualty department PG degree or diploma in any subject
iii) Non PG doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine. However, preference will be given to PG pass out candidates
iv) In case of non-availability of PG candidates, MBBS with atleast 2 years working experience in the same discipline, in which proposed to be engaged will be considered
Salary : Rs. 86,000/- per month
Age : Not exceeding 45 years as on date of interview
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 6, 2022 in Circuit House, Dibrugarh. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM to 9:30 AM
How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application and send the same along with scanned copies of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in up to 1 PM of August 3, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
