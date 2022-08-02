Applications are invited for various medical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Silchar.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Officers.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer- Occupational Health

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer- Field Duty

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,05,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 8, 2022 at ONGC, AAFB Exploratory Asset, Srikona, Silchar. Candidates will be allowed from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm only and candidates who arrive late will strictly not be considered under any circumstances.

How to apply : Candidates need to bring two copies of filled in application forms and a copy of the following documents along with the originals and report in time at the venue mentioned:

i. 2 copies of duly signed and filled application format at Annexure I

ii. Any one Photo identity proof like PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License, Voter I Card.

iii. Passport size photograph.

iv. Class 10th Board Certificate containing Date of Birth (DOB).

v. Consolidated Marksheet of MBBS Degree

vi. M.B.B.S. Degree.

vii. Internship Completion Certificate.

viii. Valid Registration Certificate with the statutory registration Council like MCI etc.

ix. PWBD Certificate (if applicable) Certificate of disability should be issued by Civil Surgeon in case of PWBD Certificate.

x. Proof of Higher Qualification (if any) – Mark sheet of all semesters and Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

xi. Experience Certificate (if any).

xii. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from existing employer, if any (in case the candidate is a regular employee in a Govt. organisation / PSU).

xiii. Valid proof of change of name (in case, applicable).

xiv. Candidates seeking reservation under OBC/SC/ST category, shall have to produce a certificate in the prescribed proforma ONLY, meant for appointment to posts under the Government of India, from the designated authority indicating clearly the candidate’s caste/community, the Act/Order under which it is recognized as OBC/SC/ST and the Village/Town the candidate is ordinarily a resident of.

