Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited.

Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Company Secretary.

Name of post : Company Secretary (Grade E1 or E2)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Desirable Qualification : Additional qualification in Law is desirable. Candidates with dual qualification like CA/ CWA will be given preference

Experience : 2 years post qualification in line experience in executive position for E1 OR 5 years post qualification in line experience in executive position for E2

Also read : Assam Career : ESIC Hospital Tinsukia Recruitment 2022

Pay Band : For E1 grade : Rs. 50,026.00 – Rs. 73,907.00

OR

For E2 grade: Rs. 63,020.00 – Rs. 92,460.00

Maximum Age : 35 years for E1 OR 40 years for E2

How to apply : Candidates will have to submit duly filled application form along with copies of certificates including experience certificate in hard copy to the Chief Executive Officer, Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited, 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati, PIN-781005 within August 31, 2022

The duly filled application form should be submitted in sealed envelope properly mentioning the post of the advertisement and the Advertisement ref Number

Also read : Assam Career : ONGC Silchar Recruitment 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant vacancy in WAMUL Guwahati