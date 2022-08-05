Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Resource Person purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Resource Person

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MBA in Tourism Management or equivalent master degree from a recognized Institution/University

2. Minimum 5 years of combined work experience in tourism sector/Multilateral organization funded projects.

3. Previous experience of working in Tourism Project of Central/State Government/PSUs

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com by August 18, 2022

