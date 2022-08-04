Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region Dibrugarh.

ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Administrative Assistant.

Name of post : Project Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 5 years’ experience of administration / finance and accounts work

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed form along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested on the Google Form link https://forms.gle/YA6UHsnx6GHmMTrJ7 on or before 23 August 2022 upto 17.00 hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : ONGC Silchar Recruitment 2022