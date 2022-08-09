Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Pub Kamrup College Baihata Chariali.

Pub Kamrup College Baihata Chariali is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Also Read: Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Assistant Professor-Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. office memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit :

For Grade-IV posts, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD as per Govt. guideline no. ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur, the 2nd September, 2020

For the post of Assistant Professor, the age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Also Read: Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2022

How to apply :

For Grade-IV posts, candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) standard form of application along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, Pub Kamrup College payable at PNB, Baihata Chariali (IFSC- PUNB0032720). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali-781381 within August 24, 2022

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 1500/- in favour of Principal, Pub Kamrup College payable at PNB, Baihata Chariali (IFSC- PUNB0032720). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali-781381 within August 24, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Software Developer and Technical Support Personnel in AS-CFMS