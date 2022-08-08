Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the DST-SERB (SRG) sponsored project “Design and development of a three dimensional printer based on shape memory alloy smart actuator and micro stereo-lithography (MSL) technique” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and development of a three dimensional printer based on shape memory alloy smart actuator and micro stereo-lithography (MSL) technique

Essential Qualification : M.E., M. Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Technology streams (Manufacturing/Design/Mechatronics) (GATE/NET qualified) with first class in B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering Specialization

Desirable Qualification : Master Degree in Design and Manufacturing Engineering/CAD-CAM and Automation/ Manufacturing Engineering/Mechatronics with relevant research experience in the field of Mechanical Design Engineering, Robotics, Mechatronics.

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month.

Age Limit : 30 years (as on closing date of application, 28.08.2022). Relaxation as per Government of India Rules and Regulations

How to apply : Candidates can submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr.Yogesh Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India (Contact-6001011890). Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF under the project

SRG/2020/000491” on the top of the envelope containing the filled application form with relevant documents. Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email ( yogesh@mech.nits.ac.in ) with the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the project SRG/2020/000491” on or before August 28, 2022 up to 5 PM IST.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

